Argument over love affair leads to murder in Rattota

A person has been stabbed and murdered after an argument between two individuals had escalated out of control in Elagalawatta, Rattota.

Police said that the argument had led to one of the men attacking the other’s head with a sharp object.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that a love affair had been the motive behind the dispute and subsequent murder.

The deceased is a 46-year-old man while the murder suspect, a 27-year-old youth, has been arrested by Rattota Police.