Argument over love affair leads to murder in Rattota

Argument over love affair leads to murder in Rattota

December 27, 2017   12:35 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

A person has been stabbed and murdered after an argument between two individuals had escalated out of control in Elagalawatta, Rattota.

Police said that the argument had led to one of the men attacking the other’s head with a sharp object. 

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that a love affair had been the motive behind the dispute and subsequent murder. 

The deceased is a 46-year-old man while the murder suspect, a 27-year-old youth, has been arrested by Rattota Police. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories