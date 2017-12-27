Govt promised not to lift ban on asbestos under any circumstance  Gammanpila

Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Udaya Gammanpila spoke on the controversy surrounding the temporary import ban imposed on Sri Lankan tea by Russia.

Speaking to the media at a press conference in Colombo today (27), MP Gammanpila stated that the current government imposed a ban on white asbestos with the promise that the sanctions will not be lifted under any circumstance.

He later stated that Russian officials had questioned President Maithripala Sirisena on his official visit to Russia on the severity of the ban showing the fragile nature of declarations made by the government.