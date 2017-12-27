SriLankan board members did not inform me of resignation  Kabir Hashim

December 27, 2017   03:01 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Public Enterprise and Development Kabir Hashim stated that he was not informed of the resignation of six members of the SriLankan Airlines board of directors in wake of allegations of corruption and fraud. 

Six members of the board of directors of SriLankan Airlines expressed their intention to resign on December 24, to facilitate the restructuring plan suggested by the current government. 

Speaking to an Ada Derana correspondent Minister Kabir Hashim stated that the board members had not officially informed him of their resignation nor had they informed the Ministry of Public Enterprise or the Secretary to the ministry.  

