Sri Lanka confirmed as having lowest maternal deaths in South Asia

112 maternal deaths have been reported from Sri Lanka in 2016, making it the best maternal death ratio in South Asia, announced the Ministry of Health.

According to 2016 report, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR)-the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in a given period-was 33.8.

The 2016 Maternal Death analytical report was presented to Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne by Director Maternal and Child Health of Family Health Bureau (FHB) Dr. Priyani Senadeera and Public Health Specialist Kapila Jayaratne yesterday (26).

The government had provided physical and human resources adequately to hospitals equally to reduce maternal mortality rates and special medical and nursing staff had been well –trained to attend to the infants and mothers’ healthcare needs.

.

However, direct maternal death rate had increased in comparison to previous year, and it marks 55% of the total maternal deaths reported.

Post-viral hemorrhage, heart disease, and gastrointestinal mucosal bleeding have been identified as the main causes of death.

43% of mothers have died due to not receiving proper medical treatment and 20 mothers have died due to lack of a proper family planning system, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry also said that delays in Health staff have directly or indirectly contributed to the death of 44 mothers.