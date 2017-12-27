Applications for scholarship admissions to be accepted from Jan 15 to Feb 15

December 27, 2017   05:15 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The acceptance of applications for grade 6 admissions for the year 2018 based on the merit list of the Grade 5 scholarship examination will take place from January 15 to February 15, 2018. 

The application form for potential candidates can be downloaded from the official Education Ministry portal at www.moe.gov.lk

The Ministry of Education requested all eligible candidates to complete the application form and post it to the Director of School Affairs, Ministry of Education, Isurupaya, Pelawatte, Battaramulla within the specified time period.

