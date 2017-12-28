20 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka, handed over to Indian Coast Guard

December 27, 2017   08:45 pm

As many as 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters were repatriated on Wednesday following their release by a court there.

According to police, the fishermen from Karaikal, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard at the international Maritime boundary line this morning by the Lankan authorities.

The fishermen were arrested in January and February this year, they said.

More than 130 Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested on various occasions, are still languishing in different prisons in Sri Lanka, Rameswaram Fishermen’s Association leader P Sesuraja said.

- Hindustan times 
- Agencies 

