2017 A/L exam: Best results in the island

The Department of Examinations says that 163,104 students who sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination this year have gained entrance to universities, as per the results released online last night.

A total of 253,483 students had sat for the A/L examination this year.

Meanwhile the results of 205 students have been suspended due to various irregularities, Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.

The department also announced that the closing date for resurrections is January 15, 2018. Therefore applications to scrutinise 2017 A/L results should be forwarded to the Examinations Department before that date.

Any inquiries pertaining to examination results should be made to the following telephone numbers: 011278 42 08, 011278 4537 or 1911.

Island best results of 2017 G.C.E Advanced Level examination:

Bio Science

1. Dilini Sandunika Palihakkara - Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara

2. Hasitha Geeth Gunasinghe - Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa

3. Ishan SHaluka Ramanayake – Ananda College, Colombo

Physical Science

1. Sridharan Duwarakan – Hartley College, Point Pedro

2. Pamuditha Himan Somaratne – Bandaranaike College, Gampaha

3. Jeyarajan Paul Jansen – St. Patrick’s College, Jaffna

Commerce

1. Dulani Rasanthika - Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara

2. Kaushalya Subashini Dabare - Musaeus College, Colombo

3. Fathima Akeela Iswar – St. Paul’s Girls’ School, Colombo

Arts

1. Ven. Pathberiye Munindawansha Thero – Saddharmalankara Piriven, Ratnapura

2. Saheli Achana Wickramanayake - CMS Girls’ College, Colombo

3. Dilka Sadupama - Ferguson High School, Ratnapura

Engineering Technology

1. Parami Prasadi Ransirini – Mahinda Rajapaksa College, Matara

2. Pragathi Ishan Madushanka – Narandeniya M.M.V, Kumburupitiya

3. Pasindu Lakshan – Mayurapada Central College, Narammala

Bio Systems Technology

1. Lakshitha Chathuranga - Sivali Central College, Ratnapura

2. Ramesha Srimali – Dembarawewa Central College

3. Kamaleshvari Sendilnathan - Vembadi Girls’ High School, Jaffna