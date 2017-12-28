Podujana Peramuna candidate arrested



A former chairman of the Ududumbara Pradeshiya Sabha, who is contesting the upcoming local government election under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been arrested by police.

Police said that the SLPP candidate and 3 other individuals were arrested last night while illegally pasting election posters on the Ududumbara-Kandy main road.

A large stock of elections posters, a vehicle and other equipment found in their possession have also been taken into custody.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court today (28).