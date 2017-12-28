58 schools to stay closed for paper marking

The Ministry of Education says that while the first term of school for the year 2018 is scheduled to commence on January 02, a batch of 58 schools will remain closed until January 13 due to paper marking.

The 58 schools (listed in the image below) will remain closed as they will be used as phase –I paper marking centers for the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

They will be completely closed from January 02 – 13 and will only reopen on January 15.