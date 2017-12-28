Wijeyadasa resigns from Constitutional Council

UNP Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says that he has resigned from the Constitutional Council and that he has handed over the letter of resignation to the President.

The former Minister of Justice and Buddha Sasana was removed from his ministerial portfolio in August, in light of him criticizing government policies and cabinet decisions.

Rajapakshe was Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s nomination to the 10-member Constitutional Council and represented the United National Party (UNP) in the council, Sri Lanka’s constitutional authority.

He had joined the council on 9 September 2015 while his term was slated to end on 9 September 2018.