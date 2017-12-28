Ex-minister Somaweera Chandrasiri decides to support President

December 28, 2017   03:59 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Minister and Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) Vice Chairman, Somaweera Chandrasiri, who supported the Joint Opposition led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, has pledged support to President Maithripala Sirisena. 

The former prisons minister met with the President at his official residence this morning (28) and promised his full support to the President’s development programme and also pledged his support to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) at the upcoming Local Government election. 

Meanwhile the National Freedom Front’s Kandy district organiser, politburo member and deputy secretary Nimal Premawansa has also pledged his support to the President. 

He too met President Sirisena at the president’s official residence this morning and assured his fullest support at the upcoming election.  

