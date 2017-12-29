Five election related complaints so far - Jaffna District Secretary

Jaffna District Returning Officer and District Secretary Nagalingam Vedanayagam had received five complaints regarding election law violations at the forthcoming Local Government election in Jaffna District.

The complaints have been received from Jaffna, Chavakachcheri, Point Pedro, Uduvil, Sandilippai and Velanai according to the District Secretary.

The District secretary stated that three complaints were received with regard to the display of banners, posters and cutouts, and two other complaints were received with regard to a threatening and illegally entering a party office.

The Jaffna police had been noted regarding the complaints received and further investigations into the incidents will be conducted by the Jaffna Police, the District Secretary said.

All candidates contesting at the upcoming LG polls in Jaffna District have been made aware about the election laws, he added.