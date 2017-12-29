A/Level student attempts suicide after receiving results
December 29, 2017 10:39 am
A student that faced the 2017 GCE Advanced Level Examination attempted to commit suicide after being diagnosed with clinical depression subsequent to receiving disappointing examination results.
The student was admitted to the Jaffna Manthikai hospital yesterday (29), after he attempted to take his life by drinking poison.
Hospital sources confirm that the child is in no danger as a lethal dosage of poison was not administered.