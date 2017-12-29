A/Level student attempts suicide after receiving results

A/Level student attempts suicide after receiving results

December 29, 2017   10:39 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

A student that faced the 2017 GCE Advanced Level Examination attempted to commit suicide after being diagnosed with clinical depression subsequent to receiving disappointing examination results. 

The student was admitted to the Jaffna Manthikai hospital yesterday (29), after he attempted to take his life by drinking poison. 

Hospital sources confirm that the child is in no danger as a lethal dosage of poison was not administered. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories