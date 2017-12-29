Two arrested with Heroin

December 29, 2017   11:28 am

By Manushi Silva

Two persons were arrested today (29) in Welimada and Maligawatte for the possession of Heroin.

The police arrested a suspect with 10 grams of Heroin near Welimada Hospital on a tip-off received by the Welimada police officers, police spokesman office said.

The suspect is a 37-year-old resident of Welimada, according to police.

Meanwhile, a person has been arrested with 4.8 grams of Heroin in Maligawatte. 

The 40-year-old suspect residing in Maligawatte will be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate today.

