Two arrested with Heroin

Two persons were arrested today (29) in Welimada and Maligawatte for the possession of Heroin.

The police arrested a suspect with 10 grams of Heroin near Welimada Hospital on a tip-off received by the Welimada police officers, police spokesman office said.

The suspect is a 37-year-old resident of Welimada, according to police.

Meanwhile, a person has been arrested with 4.8 grams of Heroin in Maligawatte.

The 40-year-old suspect residing in Maligawatte will be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate today.