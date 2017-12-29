One arrested over alleged abduction in Galle

A suspect was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a person residing in Habaraduwa, and attempting to extort money.

A person residing in Habaraduwa was reportedly kidnapped on December 21 and then released after a ransom of Rs.5 million was demanded, according to police.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation conducted by a team of officers attached to Galle police.

The suspect had in his possession Rs.40, 000 and a hand grenade at the time of his arrest, according to police.

The suspect was identified as a 34 year old; a resident of Angulugaha,Galle.

He will be produced before Galle Magistrate today (29).