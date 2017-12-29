People cannot be swayed by false promises  Mahinda

People cannot be swayed by false promises  Mahinda

December 29, 2017   01:23 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the people will not support the government even though certain leaders of the opposition have crossed over.

Speaking to the media following his visit to the Gunasinghepura Purvaramaya the former President stated that certain members of the opposition have been tricked by the government with false promises. 

He however stated that the people cannot be tricked in the same way and that the general public will not join hands and collectively support the government.  
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories