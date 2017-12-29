People cannot be swayed by false promises  Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the people will not support the government even though certain leaders of the opposition have crossed over.

Speaking to the media following his visit to the Gunasinghepura Purvaramaya the former President stated that certain members of the opposition have been tricked by the government with false promises.

He however stated that the people cannot be tricked in the same way and that the general public will not join hands and collectively support the government.

