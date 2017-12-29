- PMD

The Mihisaru Awards 2017 was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre yesterday (28).

The Waste Management Authority of the Western Provincial Council has organized this awards ceremony to felicitate the Government agencies and private companies for their initiatives in waste management in the Western Province as well as with the aim of streamlining the waste management process by encouraging those institutions.



During this event, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum awards were presented to different fields and organizations such as local government institutions, schools, preschools, state institutions, hospitals, hotels, environmental police divisions and Sri Lanka Army city beautification units for their commitment in properly conducting waste management process.

The President presented 13 Gold awards under eight categories, and the ‘Mihisaru Swarnabhimana’ special award was received by Mr. Sagara Deshapriya Upawansha, on behalf of his father, late G.K. Upawansha who introduced Bio-gas technology for waste management process in Sri Lanka.

The President also presented the ‘Parisara Kekulu’ Platinum award to the Nalluruwa preschool in Panadura.

The launching of the ‘Mihisaru Green Directory 2018’ was held under the President’s patronage and he also launched the new website of the Waste Management Authority of the Western Provincial Council.

Minister Susil Premajayantha, the Governor of Western Province, K. C. Logeswaran, Chief Minister of the Western Province, Isura Devapriya and others participated on this occasion.

-PMD-