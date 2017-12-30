I remain in the government as the country needs one -WDJ

SLFP Senior Vice President and Labour, Trade Union Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development Minister W.D.J. Seneviratne said that he doesn’t have any desire of remaining in the present government.

“But I have no choice other than to remain in the government as the country needs one,” the Minister said.

He made this sentiment while addressing a gathering in Ratnapura today (29).

“A number of downfalls took place in the country, during the three-year-rule by President Maithripala Sirisena. The decisions pertaining to country’s economy are solely being made by the UNP Ministers headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe,”

“The government is undergoing a massive setback due to the decisions made by them, and we are being questioned by the public in this regard” the Minister said.

Further speaking Seneviratne said that an opposition is being built among the public against the government as a result of these decisions.

However, the SLFP is taking decisions as a party although they too remain in the unity government, he added.