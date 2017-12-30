Three arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a pair of tusks

Three persons were arrested with a pair of ivory in a special police operation carried out in Thanthirimale-Anuradhapura today (29).

The suspects have allegedly attempted to sell the pair of ivory at a price of Rs. 5 million, according to police.

Initially a resident of Mannar was arrested by police following a tip-off received by the Superintendent of Police in Anuradhapura Division.

The other two suspects engaged in the deal were arrested based on the information provided by the first suspect, upon interrogation.

The police discovered the pair of ivory buried in Thanthirimale upon the information provided by the arrested suspects.



The length of the seized ivory was 4 feet each, with a diameter of 14 inches, according to police.

The suspects were identified as residents of Silawathura and they will be produced before Anuradhapura Magistrate tomorrow (30).

Further investigations into the incident are carried out by Anuradhapura DIvisional Crime Investigation unit.