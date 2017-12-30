Code of ethics for web journalists presented to President

- PMD

A code of ethics for web journalists to create a more responsible and ethical web journalism, was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena, during a ceremony held in Colombo today (29).

The event was organized by the Professional Web Journalists’ Association.

The President, expressing his views said that the launch of code of ethics for web journalists is a great effort for the development of this field.

President Sirisena further said that this effort is a fulfillment of a timely need for the betterment of the whole society not only for the field of media but for the political field too.

He also promised to allocate a time in the near future to discuss the issues faced by the web journalists.

Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, the Director General of Government Information, Sudarshana Gunawardena,the Convener of the Professional Web Journalists’ Association, Freddy Gamage, Secretary Kelum Shivantha and other members of the Association participated in this meeting.

-PMD-