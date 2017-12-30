India offers fully funded training to Sri Lankan govt

India offers fully funded training to Sri Lankan govt

December 30, 2017   08:04 am

-
Ad

India has introduced over 40 training courses for Sri Lankan government officials to give them an understanding of India’s approach towards governance, the Indian High Commission said.

The 45-day-long courses would be fully funded by the Indian would begin from January 15, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

The courses would work under the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The training courses aim to give Sri Lankan government officials an understanding of India’s approach towards governance and rural and urban development.

-PTI

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories