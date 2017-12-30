PAFFREL positive about police at the upcoming LG polls

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections or PAFFREL said that they are pleased with the measures taken by the police to prevent election violence at the upcoming Local Government elections.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said that a request was made to the IGP to expedite the judicial proceedings regarding those who violated election laws.

He made this statement while addressing media after a discussion held with IGP and Senior Police Officers with regard to upcoming LG polls.