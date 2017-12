Nine suspects were arrested in Kebithigollewa for allegedly engaging in illegal excavations in search of buried treasure.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by Vavuniya Special Task Force (STF) officers, and the suspects were handed over to the Kebithigollewa Police.

The suspects are residents of Anuradhapura, Padaviya, Matale and Poonewa, the police said.

They will be produced before Kebithigollewa Magistrate Court.