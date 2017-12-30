SLMC has agreed to recognize SAITM students - Kiriella

Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) had agreed to recognise the medical degree awarded by the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) with more than five weeks of clinical training, said Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

The Minister of Higher Education and Highways made this announcement while addressing the degree awarding ceremony of the Sri Lanka Institute of Advanced Technological Education (SLIATE) this morning.

He stated that unlike the standard universities, SLIATE students have not given much trouble to the minister of education by agitations and demonstrations.

“The medical students lost eight months because their boycott of lectures. They were the losers, no one else. They lost eight months of their seniority.”

He stated that yesterday the Sri Lanka Medical Council agreed to recognise the SAITM students.

“With five more weeks of clinical training and they will be recognised as doctors on par with those coming out of state universities.”

“So the eight months lost, the so called struggle of the students has been in vain. Because ultimately though the students boycotted lectures for eight months, ultimately the Medical Council has recognised the SAITM degree with a few weeks of clinical training.”