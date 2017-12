A suspect has been arrested with four kilograms of Kerala cannabis, in Nelliady-Jaffna last evening (29).

The suspect was arrested while transporting the haul of Kerala cannabis from Jaffna at a vehicle check point in Nelliady .



The seized stock of Kerala cannabis, the suspect and the motorbike will be produced before Jaffna Magistrate.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Nelliady Police.