Railway security guard shoots himself at Maradana HQ

December 30, 2017   02:09 pm

By Manushi Silva

A railway security guard has committed suicide using his service weapon at the Railway Security headquarters in Maradana, police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The victim was identified as 54-year old residing in Embuldeniya-Nugegoda.

The cause of suicide has not yet revealed.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Maradana Police.

The Magistrate’s inquiry is due to be conducted by the Maligakanda Magistrate.

