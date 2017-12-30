Govt. denies allegations on school text books

-

The Commissioner General of Educational Publication I.M.K.B. Illangasinghe denied the rumour that the Ministry of Education has given a room to sell school text books printed by the government.

Explaining the printing method of the text books, Mr. Illangasinghe said the Department has taken steps to print over Rs. 3 million worth of text books by the Department of Government Printing and most of the copies have been received and distributed to the students.

He added that a few portions of the printing order yet to be received due to busy schedule, but all books will be distributed among the students as soon as possible, the Govt Information Department reported.