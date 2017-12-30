I faced certain injustices although I made sacrifices for govt - Harin

December 30, 2017   04:07 pm

By Manushi Silva

Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando said he faced certain injustices although he made sacrifices in order to establish the present government.

“We are hoping to change this situation and gain a majority of power for United National Party (UNP) at the upcoming LG polls”
 
He made this statement while addressing a gathering in Badulla. 

State Minister of Higher Education & Highways, Dilan Perera said that a SLFP government will be built in the future.

The President should be supported at the upcoming LG polls in order to remove the corrupters in the present government, said Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage S. B. Dissanayake at a function held at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, Colombo.

