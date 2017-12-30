Indian among 4 nabbed with over 39 kg of cannabis

-

Following information received, naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command arrested 4 persons with 39.06 kilograms of Cannabis, at the Kakarativu Island in Jaffna peninsula.

An Indian national was also among the persons arrested yesterday (29), Sri Lanka Navy said.

Along with the suspects, a dinghy, a GPS and some other items were also taken into naval custody and later on they were handed over to Kytes Police for onward legal action.