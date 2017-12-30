Election-related complaints on the rise

Sri Lanka Police today said that 53 complaints have been received so far in relation to the forthcoming Local Government election.

This includes 36 election complaints and 17 complaints pertaining to violations of election laws.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters said that two complaints of election law violations were received within yesterday (29).

Complaints received include those against the display of posters, banners and flags on vehicles, fixing of loudspeakers on vehicles, pasting and possession of election posters and unlawful parades.

Forty-four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the complaints, police said.