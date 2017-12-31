Rs.250 million distributed to local farmers  President

December 31, 2017   09:24 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that he has advised the national treasury to release Rs.250 million to supply the agricultural community with proper fertilizer. 

The funds will be deposited to the accounts of local farmers to acquire the necessities for cultivation. All farmers that are yet to receive funds have been requested to contact the Ministry of Finance. 

The President further stated that all voters who are excessive consumers of alcohol should refrain from casting their votes.    

