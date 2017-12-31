President gained public favour only through the UNP  Nalin Bandara

President gained public favour only through the UNP  Nalin Bandara

December 31, 2017   09:33 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

MP Nalin Bandara stated that President Maithripala Sirisena obtained public favour as a direct result of his choice to join with and create a UNP government. 

He further stated that the SLFP has always attempted to hinder the political journey of the UNP since its inception. 

Meanwhile former MP Geetha Kumarasinghe stated that the strong bond forged between the two major politicos of Sri Lanka will not break down in the near future. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories