President gained public favour only through the UNP  Nalin Bandara

MP Nalin Bandara stated that President Maithripala Sirisena obtained public favour as a direct result of his choice to join with and create a UNP government.

He further stated that the SLFP has always attempted to hinder the political journey of the UNP since its inception.

Meanwhile former MP Geetha Kumarasinghe stated that the strong bond forged between the two major politicos of Sri Lanka will not break down in the near future.