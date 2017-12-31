Navy nabs 12 persons for illegal fishing

-

Naval personnel attached to Southern and North Central Naval commands apprehended 12 persons at two locations who engaged in illegal fishing activities using unauthorized nets.

Accordingly, 10 persons with a trawler were arrested by Sri Lanka Coast Guard at Ahungalla sea area. An illegal net which is 706 ft in length & 71ft in width and 2 electric lamps used for diving were also arrested. The arrested persons along with the illegal fishing gears were handed over to Galle Police through fisheries Inspectorate of Galle for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Navy captured 2 persons with a Wallam (traditional boat) in the Nachchikuda sea area. The Navy also seized a 500 feet-long banned net used by them. The persons and the fishing gears were handed over to Mulankavil Police for further legal action.

- Sri Lanka Navy