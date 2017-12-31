Investigation into unidentified sickness in Jaffna raises public concern

Investigation into unidentified sickness in Jaffna raises public concern

December 31, 2017   09:56 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Chief Medical Superintendant of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital Dr.S.Sathyamurthy stated that an in depth investigation into an unidentified sickness that is spreading across Jaffna is currently being carried out. 

Dr.Sathyamurthy stated that currently the general public has a warped perception of this disease that can be contained easily. 

Meanwhile Executive General of Health Services Dr.Anil Jasinghe stated that the public need not be unnecessarily concerned of this sickness and that everyone should take general preventive measures and practice clean and positive health habits.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories