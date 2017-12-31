Investigation into unidentified sickness in Jaffna raises public concern

Chief Medical Superintendant of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital Dr.S.Sathyamurthy stated that an in depth investigation into an unidentified sickness that is spreading across Jaffna is currently being carried out.

Dr.Sathyamurthy stated that currently the general public has a warped perception of this disease that can be contained easily.

Meanwhile Executive General of Health Services Dr.Anil Jasinghe stated that the public need not be unnecessarily concerned of this sickness and that everyone should take general preventive measures and practice clean and positive health habits.