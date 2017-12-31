Military withdraws from Mullaitivu following residential restoration campaign



All military personnel stationed at Kepapilau in Mullaitivu will withdraw from the region today (31) following the successful completion of the reconstruction campaign of civilian residencies damaged by the war.

The Sri Lanka Army released 133.34 acres of land in Keppapilavu in the Mullaittivu Maritimepattu Divisional Secretariat, together with newly-built or completely renovated 28 houses and all buildings earlier this month.

The Sri Lankan government has pledged to release as many lands of civilians as possible, hitherto being used by armed forces for security requirements in Sri Lanka’s war-torn region.

Sri Lanka Army troops as of 1 December 2017 have released a total of 55,510.58 acres of private and state land in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu, Mannar and Vavuniya in the northern province, in addition to the 133.34 acres released in December.

At the time the Army acquired those lands, there were only 8 buildings and one foundation in the location which had remained unattended for years. However, the Army after renovating those buildings and constructing 20 more new permanent houses for those land-owners with their consent, released those 133.34 acres, SLA said.

Out of the total of 133.34 acres released, a portion of 111.05 acres in Keppapilavu were released to 68 land owners and the remaining 21.84 acres, belonging to 17 land owners in Seeniyamottai village area were also vested in them.