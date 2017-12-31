Election system requires immediate change  Vigneswaran

Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V.Vigneswaran stated that the new election system that was formulated for the Local Government election must be revamped immediately.

He further stated that the main victims of the new system will be the small political parties that will be bullied out of the polls. The Chief Minister stated that he will take steps to notify the government of the injustices caused by the new system.

The Northern Province Chief minister pointed out that smaller Muslim and Tamil political parties have no hope of winning at the elections without forming a partnership with a larger political group.