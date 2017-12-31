78 arrested in relation to LG polls  Police HQ

December 31, 2017   11:50 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Police Headquarters issued a statement that 78 persons have been detained in relation to the Local Government election. 

The suspects were arrested from the inception of the nomination submission process earlier this month. 

Accordingly 44 individuals were detained for the infringement of election laws while 34 were arrested based on 39 complaints lodged with the police.   Notably several Local Government hopefuls have also been apprehended. 
 

