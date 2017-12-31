Superstar Rajinikanth enters politics

-

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced that he would float a political party that would practice “spiritual politics” and contest in all of the state’s 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls in 2021.

Announcing his decision at a large gathering at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai, Rajinikanth said his party will not be contesting in the local body elections as the time for that was less. He also said the decision to contest in the 2019 Parliamentary elections will be taken at an appropriate time

This announcement ends the long-awaited suspense. Calling his entry as “compulsion of time”, he categorically said that he was not entering politics for money or power, but to serve people and revive democratic values.

“If I was hungry for power, I would have entered politics in 1996”, said Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth urged his fans not to talk about politics or comment about other parties till his party is floated. He said the first task was to get many of his unregistered fan clubs registered with the parent body.

