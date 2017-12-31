Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Fernando assumes duties as Mannar Bishop

Most Reverend Dr. Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando, assumed duties as the Bishop of the Diocese of Mannar at the Bishop’s House yesterday (30).

His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Most Reverend Dr. Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando, as the Bishop of the Diocese of Mannar on November 24 when he was serving as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo.

Bishop Fernando was transfered from the Archdiocese of Colombo to replace Retired Bishop Joseph Kingsley Swampillai who was the Administrator of the diocese from January 2016.



Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando was born on May 20, 1948 in Jaffna. After completing his ordinaries Emmanuel entered St. Aloysius Minor Seminary. He was at the “Hawardan” at Haputale for a few months and then entered the National Seminary. In August 1969 he came to Rome for Theology.

In 1974 he got the licentiate in Theology.

On January 6, 1973 he was ordained a priest by the Holy Father Pope Paul VI in Rome along with 38 priests from 19 countries on the solemn occasion of the 350th Anniversary of the congregation for evangelization of people. In 1987 he proceeded to United States and earned a Doctorate in moral Theology from the Catholic University, Washington DC.