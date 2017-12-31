Two killed during last 24 hours

December 31, 2017   12:49 pm

By Manushi Silva

An individual was shot dead at Ranmuthugala ,Kadawatha by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike.

The shooting had taken place at 8.15 pm yesterday (30).

The victim who was admitted to Ragama Teaching Hospital succumbed to injuries.

He was identified as a 37-year-old residing in Ranmuthugala, Kadawatha.

Meanwhile, another person was beaten to death by a sharp object in Panamura-Dambarayaya.

The incident took place at 9.45 pm yesterday, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of Hiripitiya, Homagama.

 

