Public should act wisely at the upcoming LG polls

December 31, 2017   04:50 pm

By Manushi Silva

The public should act wisely at the upcoming Local Government elections, said the Mahanayake Thero  of Asgiriya Chapter  Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero. 

The Thero pointed out that the public should not involve in conflict during the time of elections.

The public should have the freedom and the opportunity to pledge their support to a candidate of their choice, the Thero said.

Sri Gnanarathana Thero made this sentiment while commenting about the upcoming Local Government polls.

 

