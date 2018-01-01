Corruption and fraud will not be permitted  President

Corruption and fraud will not be permitted  President

December 31, 2017   08:23 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that no Local Government representative elected from the upcoming election will be allowed to conduct corrupt or fraudulent activities under his regime. 

President Sirisena stated that the law of the land will be exercised to each and every politician regardless of political affiliation. 

The President expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in polonnaruwa earlier today (31). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories