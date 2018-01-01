Corruption and fraud will not be permitted President
December 31, 2017 08:23 pm
President Maithripala Sirisena stated that no Local Government representative elected from the upcoming election will be allowed to conduct corrupt or fraudulent activities under his regime.
President Sirisena stated that the law of the land will be exercised to each and every politician regardless of political affiliation.
The President expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in polonnaruwa earlier today (31).