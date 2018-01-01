2018 dawns across the globe

-

New Year frenzy saw many last-minute travellers pay a premium for holidaying both within Sri Lanka and abroad, ushering in the new year in grand style.

Foreign holiday destinations, including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, have become immensely popular with denizens of the city given the proximity of these destinations and their affordability. For the last few days, airfare and hotel prices in these countries have steeply increased.

Foreign holiday destinations apart, locations within India too have been a big draw for last-minute travel.

The new year dawned across the globe with festivities spreading far and wide. 2018 will host an array of global and local events including the 2018 FIFA world cup, Commonwealth games in Gold Coast and the Winter Olympics. The advent of 2018 will host the Local Government election that has captured the interest of all Sri Lankans.