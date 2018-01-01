Rajapaksa will not hesitate to abandon the nation  Sagala

January 1, 2018   11:59 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake stated that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa abandoned the SLFP in favour of creating a new political party in a feeble attempt to make his son the President of Sri Lanka. 

He further stated that the former President whose corrupt regime was filled with nepotism will not hesitate to abandon the country for his own personal gain. 

Speaking to the media at a gathering in Morawaka, Minister Ratnayake mentioned that the people cannot be swayed by a politician whose sole aim is to further his family. 

