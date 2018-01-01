Unauthorized alcohol peddler detained in Hatton

A resident of Hatton was detained by local police officers for attempting to sell alcohol without a valid permit at an estate in Hatton earlier today (1).

The suspect was detained after the police received intelligence that a resident of the area was hoarding large amounts of alcohol to be sold at extremely high prices.

48 bottles of arrack and 48 cans of beer were confiscated at the time of arrest. The arrested person will be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (2).