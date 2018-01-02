69 Indian fishermen repatriated

-

Sri Lanka Coast Guard facilitated the repatriation of 69 Indian fishermen yesterday (31 December). They had been taken into custody for trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Sri Lanka Navy Ship ‘Ranagaja’ and Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s Patrol Craft CG 404 were deployed for the repatriation mission. The repatriated Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Ameya’ at the International Maritime Boundary Line north of Kankesanthurai.

- Sri Lanka Navy