PM to sign criteria for media to ensure a free and fair election

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to sign today (02) the proposed criteria for media to be presented to parliament on the conduct of an unbiased and just election according to the constitution.

The Election Commission published 32 criteria to media, through a gazette notification on December 04 and cabinet approval was granted.

The guidelines have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and parliament’s approval is sought in order to make the document more legitimate. All media divisions will be bound by the criteria and it is their responsibility and duty to abide by them.

The gazette had provided an explanation regarding the manner in which the media should act on radio, television and newspapers to conduct free and fair elections.