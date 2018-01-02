Election laws only apply to opponents of the govt  Namal

January 2, 2018   09:59 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the election laws imposed by the police and elections commission have only been enforced on political parties opposing the government. 

Speaking to the media at an event in Tangalle, MP Rajapaksa stated that the relevant authorities have turned a blind eye to many government represebtatives that have openly infringed upon election laws. 

Meanwhile Minister P.Harrison stated that the president will release many toxic members of the SLFP after the Local Government election.  

