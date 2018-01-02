Public made to wait until rice shipments arrive: ex-President

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the people of a country which was self-sufficient in rice in the past, have now been made to wait for rice shipments to arrive from abroad.

The former President made this statement while addressing a gathering held at Neluwa, Matara.

In the meantime, MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that the public should commence their work on the New Year with the intention of chasing away the present government.