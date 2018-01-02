Grenade attack targeting Assistant Excise Commissioners residence

Grenade attack targeting Assistant Excise Commissioners residence

January 2, 2018   01:16 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

The residence of North Western Assistant Excise Commissioner in Makandura, Pannala was attacked with a hand grenade early this morning (01).

The North Western Assistant Excise Commissioner Leslie Jayantha Ranaweera had been inside his residence at the time of the attack, according to Pannala Police.

The hand grenade attack was targeted at the garage of his residence, and three vehicles have been damaged from the attack, it is reported.

No casualties have been reported from the incident.

The cause for the hand grenade attack has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Pannala Police to arrest the suspects.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories