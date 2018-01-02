The residence of North Western Assistant Excise Commissioner in Makandura, Pannala was attacked with a hand grenade early this morning (01).

The North Western Assistant Excise Commissioner Leslie Jayantha Ranaweera had been inside his residence at the time of the attack, according to Pannala Police.

The hand grenade attack was targeted at the garage of his residence, and three vehicles have been damaged from the attack, it is reported.

No casualties have been reported from the incident.

The cause for the hand grenade attack has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Pannala Police to arrest the suspects.